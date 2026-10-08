ISB to offer 250 scholarships annually, set up national research platform

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced that it will offer 250 scholarships every year across its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), as part of initiatives marking the institution’s 25th anniversary.
Under the newly announced ISB25 Scholars Programme, selected students will receive tuition-fee waivers of 100%, 50%, 30% or 25%, based on merit and financial need. The initiative is aimed at expanding access to management education for high-potential candidates from diverse economic, geographical and professional backgrounds.
Alongside the scholarship programme, ISB will establish the India Research Commons, a national platform intended to support researchers and scholars across the country. The platform will provide access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources and artificial intelligence-enabled research infrastructure.
The business school will also launch a national faculty development programme for management institutions. Through the initiative, ISB plans to share its teaching methods, classroom practices and technology-enabled approaches with faculty and institutions across the country. The move is aimed at strengthening teaching capabilities and making academic resources available beyond the institution’s own campuses.
The initiatives form part of ISB@25, marking 25 years since the school was established in 2001. ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla said the anniversary would be an opportunity to make education more accessible, knowledge more widely shared and research more useful to institutions and scholars across the country.
The latest announcements build on the school’s recent efforts to expand access to management education. In 2025, ISB launched the PGP YL, admitting an inaugural cohort of 130 students, with more than a third receiving tuition waivers. The school also introduced ISB Discover, a digital platform aimed at making faculty research more accessible to policymakers, business leaders and the public.
ISB has also reviewed its flagship PGP curriculum following consultations with alumni, recruiters and industry representatives. The revised approach includes greater flexibility, customised learning pathways and stronger alignment with changes in the nature of work.
Founded in 2001, ISB has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali and more than 20,000 alumni across 65 countries. Through the new initiatives, the institution aims to extend its academic and research capabilities to a wider section of India’s management education ecosystem.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.