ISB to offer 250 scholarships annually, set up national research platform

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced that it will offer 250 scholarships every year across its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), as part of initiatives marking the institution’s 25th anniversary.

Under the newly announced ISB25 Scholars Programme, selected students will receive tuition-fee waivers of 100%, 50%, 30% or 25%, based on merit and financial need. The initiative is aimed at expanding access to management education for high-potential candidates from diverse economic, geographical and professional backgrounds.