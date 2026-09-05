ISB students meet Sikkim Governor during 5-day agricultural study tour

Gangtok: A 40-member delegation of students from ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses met Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan on Friday as part of a five-day study tour of the state's biological and agricultural landscape.
According to a statement by Lok Bhavan, the students visited different parts of the state and interacted with farmers, farmer producer organisations, agricultural scientists and experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras during their field study.
The delegation, led by Professor Ashwini Chhatre of the Indian School of Business' Bharti Institute of Public Policy, and Professor Abhijeet Parmar, observed that strong coordination between the government and farmers has contributed to the success of organic farming in the state, the statement said.
The students suggested greater use of modern technology, including artificial intelligence and drones, to further modernise agriculture and promote organic farming.
They also called for better solutions to protect crops from wild animals, it said.
The group appreciated Sikkim's culture, natural beauty and efforts towards women's empowerment.
Mathur described Sikkim as a model of organic farming not only for India but for the world, and urged the students to bridge modern scientific methods with traditional agricultural practices to improve farm productivity and incomes, the statement said.
The governor also encouraged the students to document their experiences in writing and contribute towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.
He also praised Sikkim's young generation for pursuing even small tasks with passion, describing it as a strength on which a developed India would be built.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.