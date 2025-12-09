ISB hosts Data Science Summit 2025 highlighting advances in AI, Quantum, and Emerging Technologies

The ISB Institute of Data Science, in collaboration with HSBC, organised the two-day Data Science Summit 2025, bringing together leaders from government, industry, academia and the research community to discuss developments in Agentic AI, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Generative AI Safety and other emerging technologies.

Recognised this year as an official pre-event of the India AI Impact Summit, DSS 2025 underscored ISB’s expanding role in the national AI ecosystem. IIDS has also been contributing to the larger summit through workshops on fake news, misinformation, deepfakes, GenAI safety and digital literacy.

The event featured more than 30 speakers from organisations such as HSBC, EY, Novartis, Google India, Meesho, ONDC, BCG, Warner Bros Discovery, Hexagon, ECIL (DAE), the Ministry of Defence, Cyber Peace, Domyn, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and senior law-enforcement agencies.