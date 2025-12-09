ISB hosts Data Science Summit 2025 highlighting advances in AI, Quantum, and Emerging Technologies
The ISB Institute of Data Science, in collaboration with HSBC, organised the two-day Data Science Summit 2025, bringing together leaders from government, industry, academia and the research community to discuss developments in Agentic AI, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Generative AI Safety and other emerging technologies.
Recognised this year as an official pre-event of the India AI Impact Summit, DSS 2025 underscored ISB’s expanding role in the national AI ecosystem. IIDS has also been contributing to the larger summit through workshops on fake news, misinformation, deepfakes, GenAI safety and digital literacy.
The event featured more than 30 speakers from organisations such as HSBC, EY, Novartis, Google India, Meesho, ONDC, BCG, Warner Bros Discovery, Hexagon, ECIL (DAE), the Ministry of Defence, Cyber Peace, Domyn, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and senior law-enforcement agencies.
Sessions delved into Quantum Computing and Post-Quantum Cybersecurity, the rise of Agentic AI and autonomous decisioning, and the deployment of large language models at scale across sectors. Discussions also covered risks associated with synthetic fraud, deepfakes and AI-driven countermeasures, along with issues related to cryptocurrency, money mules and dark web–enabled financial crime. Conversations on AI governance, misinformation and public safety highlighted the growing need for strong policy and safety frameworks, while expert panels examined the importance of cross-border cybercrime intelligence and international cooperation.
ISB Institute of Data Science Executive Director Professor Manish Gangwar said the rapid evolution of technologies such as Agentic AI and Quantum Computing reinforces the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity, digital trust and responsible AI. He noted that IIDS aims to advance research and equip industry, government and society with frameworks to use technology safely and responsibly.
DSS 2025 reaffirmed ISB’s position as a national platform shaping discourse on safe, ethical and future-ready AI and emerging technologies. The summit also included research posters, startup demos and interactive sessions spanning AI, quantum, cybersecurity, retail analytics, digital finance and governance.