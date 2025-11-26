ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Chief Digital & AI Officer Programme

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the Chief Digital and AI Officer (CDAIO) programme, aimed at seasoned professionals seeking to lead digital transformation and AI integration at the enterprise level.

The 30-week programme is designed to equip participants with the capabilities to develop and execute digital strategies aligned with organisational goals, while leveraging AI to drive innovation and sustainable growth.

According to the press release, the programme will help learners foster cross-functional collaboration, empowering teams to lead transformation initiatives with confidence.

The curriculum places strong emphasis on stakeholder alignment and effective communication to ensure smooth AI adoption through strong change management practices.