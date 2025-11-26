ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Chief Digital & AI Officer Programme

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the Chief Digital and AI Officer (CDAIO) programme, aimed at seasoned professionals seeking to lead digital transformation and AI integration at the enterprise level.
The 30-week programme is designed to equip participants with the capabilities to develop and execute digital strategies aligned with organisational goals, while leveraging AI to drive innovation and sustainable growth.
According to the press release, the programme will help learners foster cross-functional collaboration, empowering teams to lead transformation initiatives with confidence.
The curriculum places strong emphasis on stakeholder alignment and effective communication to ensure smooth AI adoption through strong change management practices.
Commencing on December 30, 2025, the programme follows a blended learning format, combining online modules, live sessions, masterclasses, and dedicated office hours to enhance engagement.
The programme fee is Rs 6,31,000 plus GST. Eligibility is open to graduates or diploma holders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, making it ideal for experienced professionals seeking to sharpen their leadership and digital expertise.
Participants will be trained to establish AI governance frameworks to safeguard digital assets, uphold ethical standards, and advise on cybersecurity measures.
The programme also prepares learners to transform business processes by strategically deploying AI technologies and cultivating a culture of continuous learning to improve digital readiness.
“In today’s digital era, leadership extends beyond traditional boundaries. Our CDAIO Programme is designed to equip leaders with the skills to harness AI and digital technologies effectively, ensuring they can drive innovation while maintaining robust governance,” said Sunill Sood, Executive Director, Executive Education.
Meanwhile, LinkedIn has released its third annual list of ‘Top MBA Programs 2025,’ featuring 100 global business schools recognised for supporting long-term career growth.
In the top 20, four Indian institutions have made their mark. ISB climbed to fifth place globally, securing a spot in the top five. IIM-Calcutta (16) and IIM-Bangalore (20) entered the list as new entrants, while IIM-Ahmedabad (17) improved its ranking from last year.
Other Indian institutions featured include IIM Lucknow (21), IIM Indore (36) and IIFT (50).