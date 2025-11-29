ISB, Dharmalife, and London Business School collaborate to launch DL labs

With ISB joining the collaboration, the initiative aims to strengthen academic research through field-based evidence, using Dharmalife Labs as a platform for innovation, social entrepreneurship, and policy engagement to drive inclusive growth.

ISB will serve as the academic anchor for Dharmalife Labs in India.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said, “This initiative builds on the long-term partnership between the Indian School of Business and the London Business School, two globally leading institutions dedicated to transforming research into lasting real-world impact. By combining their academic strengths, data-driven expertise, and global perspectives with Dharmalife Lab's deep networks on the ground, the collaboration seeks to create innovative models that inform policy, inspire entrepreneurship, and deliver sustainable outcomes for communities across India.”

Gaurav Mehta, Founder and CEO, Dharmalife, added, “As we celebrate 15 years of Dharmalife's impact, our experience shows that when academic rigour and grassroots innovation come together, meaningful impact can happen at scale. With the Indian School of Business joining our long-standing collaboration with the Wheeler Institute at London Business School, we are deepening our ability to learn from evidence and to translate insights into action for millions of people. Welcoming ISB to this partnership marks the next chapter in our shared journey to create profound, lasting change through collective innovation.”