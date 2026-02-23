ISB celebrates 25 years, highlights research, diversity and global rise

NEW DELHI: The Indian School of Business (ISB) marked its 25th year at The LaLit on February 20, with institutional leaders reflecting on evolving academic priorities, research focus, and the impact of emerging technologies on business education.

Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor of Organisational Behaviour, spoke about restructuring the institute to better harness knowledge from within and outside the organisation. He noted that a significant portion of ISB’s intellectual capital is not always visible or formally documented, and stressed the importance of generating and disseminating knowledge through human interaction.