ISB celebrates 25 years, highlights research, diversity and global rise

NEW DELHI: The Indian School of Business (ISB) marked its 25th year at The LaLit on February 20, with institutional leaders reflecting on evolving academic priorities, research focus, and the impact of emerging technologies on business education.
Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor of Organisational Behaviour, spoke about restructuring the institute to better harness knowledge from within and outside the organisation. He noted that a significant portion of ISB’s intellectual capital is not always visible or formally documented, and stressed the importance of generating and disseminating knowledge through human interaction.
He emphasised that a strong focus on research has remained central to ISB since its inception, adding that this emphasis has played a key role in building the institution’s brand and reputation over the years.
Sarang Deo, Professor of Operations, highlighted the growing importance of scientific innovation and rigorous theory in business education. He observed that research in business remains a relatively new and expanding field in India, offering considerable scope for growth. Discussions also focused on the introduction of a family business course aimed at nurturing ethical future business leaders, along with sustained efforts to build more diverse classrooms.
Ram Thirumalai underlined ISB’s strong placement record, noting that consultancy firms continue to be the top recruiters, followed by product companies. He added that classroom diversity has steadily increased, with more than 45 per cent of students in each cohort now being women and participants coming from across regions. In terms of academic background, he said a growing number of students now come from non-engineering fields, a shift that has enriched classroom discussions and broadened perspectives.
Commenting on changes in the recruitment landscape, he reiterated that consultancy firms remain the largest recruiters, followed closely by product companies. He also noted that the family business management course has been gaining strong traction.
A key part of the discussion centred on AI and its potential impact on business, employment, the economy, and classroom teaching. Pillutla said AI is already reshaping how teaching and learning take place—from preparing course material to how students complete assignments. While it is too early to predict long-term outcomes, he stressed the need for institutions and individuals to adapt. He cautioned that neither panic nor complacency would be helpful, emphasising the importance of evolving alongside emerging technologies.
Institute climbs to 12th place in global ranking
The institute climbed to 12th place globally in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, up from 27th in 2025 and 31st in 2024, marking a consistent upward trajectory.