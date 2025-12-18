Is Hair Transplant Really Safe? Experts Debunk Common Myths and Fears

Myth 1: Hair Transplants Are Painful and Risky

This is one of the most common misconceptions. Modern hair restoration especially advanced FUE (Follicular Unit Excision) is performed under local anaesthesia, meaning the patient feels little to no pain during the process.

The techniques involve extracting hair follicles from donor areas (usually the back of the scalp) and implanting them into thinning regions, one by one. There is no longitudinal incision, resulting in minimal bleeding and a quick recovery period.

"Patients often return to work within 2-3 days," says Dr Malhotra. "We use single-use, sterile instruments and internationally approved protocols that make the entire procedure as safe as any minor dermatological surgery."

