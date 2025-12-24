Irreparable loss to literary world: President Murmu on Hindi writer Vinod Shukla's demise

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the demise of renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has caused an irreparable loss to the literary world and offered heartfelt condolences to his family members and countless admirers.

Shukla, Jnanpith Award recipient, died on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments at a government hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He was 88.