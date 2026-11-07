Irregularities in exams: CB issues fresh summons to Kerala PSC chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch probing irregularities in examinations and appointments conducted by the Kerala PSC has issued a fresh summons to its chairman, M R Baiju, asking him to appear for interrogation, sources said on Saturday.

Baiju has been directed to appear before the investigation team on November 10.

According to Crime Branch officials, he had skipped the second round of interrogation scheduled for Thursday, citing the pendency of a petition filed by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to quash the case.