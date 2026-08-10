Ironkids comes to India: 500-plus young athletes take on triathlon

More than 500 young athletes aged six to 16 participated in India’s first Ironkids Triathlon at Canadian International School (CIS) in Bengaluru on August 10. The event featured age-specific races combining swimming, cycling and running.

Participants travelled from Goa, West Bengal and the United States to compete in the inaugural Indian edition of the youth triathlon series. More than 1,500 parents, school leaders and spectators attended the event and watched the races across the different age categories.

The competition was designed to give young participants experience of a triathlon while testing their endurance, agility and ability to transition between disciplines. The races were conducted using the sports facilities at CIS, with the organisers highlighting safety measures and arrangements for families and supporters.

For some participants, the event also marked their first experience of competing in a triathlon. First-time triathlete Akirra said she felt proud to take part, although she found the swimming leg the most challenging. She said the experience taught her to "keep a steady pace because that helps you save your breath for the next part of the race."

Speaking about the event, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director of Canadian International School, Bangalore, said, "Watching these young boys and girls tackle each leg of the course with such determination and sportsmanship has been nothing short of inspiring."

After the final age-group races, all participants who completed the event received commemorative Ironkids medals at a finish-line ceremony.

Ironkids is a youth triathlon series that uses age-appropriate multi-sport events to encourage participation in physical activity and develop confidence and perseverance among young athletes. The Bengaluru event marked the format's first official appearance in India.