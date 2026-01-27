Irish govt announces Rs 10L scholarship for international students; applications open Jan 29

The Government of Ireland has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES) 2026, offering financial assistance of €10,000 (approximately ₹10.86 lakh) to eligible international students. The application process will begin on January 29, 2026, providing an opportunity for students from outside the European Union to pursue higher education in Ireland.
Under the programme, 60 scholarships will be awarded to students who have secured admission to a one-year master’s degree or doctoral programme at a recognised Irish
higher education institution. The scholarship is designed to support talented students academically and financially while encouraging global engagement with Ireland’s education system.
Interested candidates must ensure that they hold a confirmed offer from an Irish institution before applying. Applicants are also advised to verify with their chosen university whether the selected course qualifies under the GOI-IES scheme. Applications must be submitted through the official GOI-IES online portal, as reported by NDTV Education.
The deadline to apply is March 12, 2026, and the list of selected candidates is expected to be announced by early June 2026.
Selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of candidates, including academic excellence, communication skills, extracurricular involvement, and a well-articulated statement of purpose. Applicants must clearly outline how studying in Ireland aligns with their long-term academic and career goals, and how the scholarship would support their aspirations. Applications will be reviewed in coordination with the higher education institutions to which candidates have applied.
Students are encouraged to apply well in advance to avoid last-minute technical difficulties during the submission process.