Irish govt announces Rs 10L scholarship for international students; applications open Jan 29

The Government of Ireland has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES) 2026, offering financial assistance of €10,000 (approximately ₹10.86 lakh) to eligible international students. The application process will begin on January 29, 2026, providing an opportunity for students from outside the European Union to pursue higher education in Ireland.

Under the programme, 60 scholarships will be awarded to students who have secured admission to a one-year master’s degree or doctoral programme at a recognised Irish

higher education institution. The scholarship is designed to support talented students academically and financially while encouraging global engagement with Ireland’s education system.