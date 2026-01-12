Irish government offers fully funded scholarships for 2026 intake

Students planning to study abroad beyond traditional destinations such as the US, UK and Canada can look to Europe, where several countries are drawing international applicants through fully funded scholarship programmes.

Among them, the Irish Government has announced fully funded scholarships for international students for the 2026 intake.

The scholarships are open to both European Union and non-EU students and support studies in Ireland at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, including MS programmes that lead to a PhD. The application deadline for the programme is March 12, 2026.