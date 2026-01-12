Irish government offers fully funded scholarships for 2026 intake

Students planning to study abroad beyond traditional destinations such as the US, UK and Canada can look to Europe, where several countries are drawing international applicants through fully funded scholarship programmes.
Among them, the Irish Government has announced fully funded scholarships for international students for the 2026 intake.
The scholarships are open to both European Union and non-EU students and support studies in Ireland at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, including MS programmes that lead to a PhD. The application deadline for the programme is March 12, 2026.
Selected candidates will receive an annual stipend of €19,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh). In addition, the scholarship covers tuition fees up to €5,750 (around Rs 6 lakh) per year, including non-EU fees, along with research support of €3,250 (about Rs 3.40 lakh) annually, said a report from NDTV.
The programme is open to students across a wide range of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, allowing applicants from diverse academic backgrounds to apply.
Several leading Irish institutions are participating in the scheme. Eligible universities and institutes include Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick, Maynooth University, National University of Ireland Galway, Dublin City University, Technological University Dublin, and multiple Institutes of Technology across Ireland.
Applications for the Ireland Government Scholarship 2026 must be submitted online through the official scholarship portal before the deadline. Applicants are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, course requirements and institutional guidelines while applying.
With extensive financial support and access to globally ranked universities, the scholarship programme provides a significant opportunity for students seeking fully funded international education in 2026.