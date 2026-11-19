Irish universities are facing more than €8 million in lost tuition revenue during the 2026-27 academic year following an increase in international student visa refusals, raising concerns among Indian applicants who have secured postgraduate admissions but remain unable to take up their places.

The financial impact has been reported across four institutions, with University College Cork (UCC) projecting losses of €3.7 million, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) approximately €2.1 million, Munster Technological University (MTU) €1.39 million and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) €1.2 million.

The figures were disclosed by the institutions to Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. The losses relate to international students who had accepted admission offers but could not enrol after their visa applications were refused.

The consequences are beginning to affect course planning. Vincent Cunnane, president of the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), told RTÉ that visa refusals could make some Master's programmes financially unviable. Of 24 Indian students who secured places on one Master's programme and applied for visas, 21 were refused.

At MTU, just under 50 students who had accepted offers for the current academic year had to defer or withdraw following visa refusals. TU Dublin reported that approximately 144 admitted international students could not take up their places, while ATU recorded 90 such applicants.