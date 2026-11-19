Irish universities are facing more than €8 million in lost tuition revenue during the 2026-27 academic year following an increase in international student visa refusals, raising concerns among Indian applicants who have secured postgraduate admissions but remain unable to take up their places.
The financial impact has been reported across four institutions, with University College Cork (UCC) projecting losses of €3.7 million, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) approximately €2.1 million, Munster Technological University (MTU) €1.39 million and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) €1.2 million.
The figures were disclosed by the institutions to Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. The losses relate to international students who had accepted admission offers but could not enrol after their visa applications were refused.
The consequences are beginning to affect course planning. Vincent Cunnane, president of the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), told RTÉ that visa refusals could make some Master's programmes financially unviable. Of 24 Indian students who secured places on one Master's programme and applied for visas, 21 were refused.
At MTU, just under 50 students who had accepted offers for the current academic year had to defer or withdraw following visa refusals. TU Dublin reported that approximately 144 admitted international students could not take up their places, while ATU recorded 90 such applicants.
Why are Irish universities reporting higher visa refusals?
Ireland's Department of Justice has maintained that there has been no change in the criteria or procedures used to assess study visa applications.
In a statement to RTÉ, the department said: "Visa processing is demand led, the Department has no control of the number or quality of applications received and can only process what the market presents."
It also said that study visa applications had declined over the preceding two years and confirmed that applicants could appeal refusals.
However, the increase in rejections has prompted questions about the reasons behind individual decisions and whether assessment practices have changed.
According to figures released by Minister of State at the Department of Justice Colm Brophy in response to a parliamentary question on November 12, Ireland received 11,135 study visa applications from Indian nationals in 2025, of which 9,135 were approved. In 2024, the country received 13,684 applications from India and approved 10,435.
For 2026, up to October 31, 7,459 applications from Indian nationals had been received, with 4,856 approved.
These figures cover all study visas, including applications for fee-paying secondary schools, English-language courses and third-level institutions. The department does not maintain a separate breakdown by course type. Further, decisions issued in a particular year may relate to applications submitted in an earlier year. The figures therefore cannot be used to calculate a definitive refusal rate for Indian Master's applicants.
At the national level, 10,529 study visa applications were refused in 2025, compared with 8,006 in 2024, according to figures reported by RTÉ.
Indian students account for a fifth of international enrolments
The developments carry particular significance for Indian students, who form Ireland's largest international student group.
The Higher Education Authority's 2024-25 data recorded 44,535 international enrolments in Irish higher education institutions, a 10.2 per cent increase over the previous academic year. Indian students accounted for 20.6 per cent of these enrolments, ahead of students from the United States and China.
Ireland has attracted Indian postgraduate applicants through its English-medium universities, programmes in business, technology, healthcare and data science, and opportunities to gain professional experience after graduation.
Under Ireland's Third Level Graduate Programme, eligible non-EEA graduates with a Level 9 or higher qualification, including Master's degrees, can obtain up to 24 months of post-study immigration permission, subject to the applicable conditions.
Students may have already paid tuition deposits, arranged education loans, resigned from employment or made plans to relocate. A delayed decision can also leave little time to secure admission elsewhere.
Political pressure for greater transparency
Ireland's Labour Party has called for a formal review of the increase in student visa refusals.
On November 17, Labour Senator Laura Harmon urged Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan to publish the rules governing student visa assessments, disclose any changes in their application and provide information on the principal grounds for refusals and the time taken to process appeals.
"The Minister must explain what is driving that rise," Senator Harmon said, adding that universities needed clarity to plan their academic programmes and protect jobs.
The party has also called for Justice Minister O'Callaghan and Further and Higher Education Minister James Lawless to meet universities and examine the impact of visa decisions on course availability.
The issue is particularly pressing for institutions already dealing with financial constraints. The Irish Universities Association (IUA), which represents seven universities, has estimated that the higher education sector faces an annual funding gap of approximately €250 million.
In its submission for Budget 2027, the association sought an additional €190.2 million in annual core funding. However, the government provided only €10 million in new core funding in the budget, according to the IUA.
International tuition fees have consequently become an important source of institutional revenue. A reduction in overseas enrolments can affect universities' ability to maintain specialised courses, recruit academic staff and meet operating costs.
What Indian applicants should know before applying
Ireland requires non-EEA students applying for long-term study visas to demonstrate admission to an eligible full-time programme, payment of the prescribed tuition fees, sufficient financial resources and private medical insurance.
For a course lasting one academic year, applicants must demonstrate immediate access to at least €10,000 for living expenses, in addition to tuition fees. They must also show access to the required funds for subsequent years of a multi-year programme.
Immigration authorities require supporting financial documentation, including bank statements covering the preceding six months. Applicants must also establish their academic ability to pursue the chosen course and account for gaps in their educational or employment history.
Students whose applications are refused should examine the reasons stated in their decision letters and follow the applicable appeal procedure. They should also check their institution's published refund policy before paying tuition deposits.
Ireland's immigration rules require education providers to process refunds following visa refusals within 20 working days of receiving the refund request, subject to any permitted and previously disclosed administrative deductions.
The Immigration Service Delivery also advises applicants against booking travel before receiving a visa decision.