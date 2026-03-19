Ireland highlights strong ties with India during St. Patrick's Day celebrations



This year, Irish officials are visiting over 50 countries, including major economies such as Argentina, France, Spain, and India.



"We use the message of St. Patrick's Day to talk about our Irish values and heritage around the world and to build and foster connections with our trading partners," he said. "We are particularly pleased to be in India because it is such an important country to us."



The visit also reflects a broader push to expand Ireland's footprint in India amid growing opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration between the two countries.

