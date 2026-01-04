IREF asks Finance Minister to boost rice exports, farmer incomes in 2026 budget

New Delhi: The Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF) has urged the Union government to introduce targeted fiscal and policy measures in Union Budget 2026 to bolster India's rice export ecosystem, covering both basmati and non-basmati segments.



In a formal representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the federation highlighted the strategic importance of rice exports to India's economy, rural employment, and global food security.



"The rice sector faces ecological stress (notably groundwater depletion in major paddy belts), high fiscal costs of procurement and storage, and market/compliance volatility. Union Budget 2026 can strengthen competitiveness while improving sustainability and farmer outcomes through targeted fiscal and enabling measures," the federation said in its letter.