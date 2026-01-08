IRDAI focuses on covering every citizen by 2047: Andhra CS Vijayanand

Similarly, the committee recommended the formation of sector-specific sub-committees to address issues related to life insurance, crop insurance, motor and health insurance.

To achieve this goal, lead insurance companies have adopted approximately 5,000 Gram Panchayats in the first phase, he revealed

The Chief Secretary said in line with the IRDAI’s goal of providing insurance cover to every citizen in the country by 2047, departments such as SERP, MEPMA, Swarna Gram, Ward Divisions, as well as Labour, Transport, MSME, etc, should create awareness among those under their purview to ensure that everyone receives insurance cover, he said.

Vijayanand instructed the committee to hold several meetings with State and district level officials to create adequate awareness among them, and take appropriate measures to make this programme a complete success with their cooperation.