IRCTC begins branded meal service trials on select Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains

New Delhi: As part of its efforts for "perceptible improvements in on-board catering services in trains", Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), is undertaking Proof of Concept (PoC) in some select trains, de-linking meal production and meal service, so that branded Food and Beverage players - industrial kitchens, restaurant chains, and flight caterers - are roped "to provide fresh, hygienic meals for service to the passengers".



According to a release, PoC is being conducted across various zones in some of the newly introduced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Trains.

IRCTC is a Navaratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, and is serving approximately 16.50 lakh meals per day across the length and breadth of Indian railways.



The release said IRCTC is consistently working to enhance the services being provided to the travelling passengers.