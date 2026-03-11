Iran’s Araghchi seeks clear UN condemnation of ‘aggression’

"During this call, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, elaborating on the various dimensions of the aggressive attack and American-Zionist war crimes, emphasised that during these attacks, civilian places including schools, hospitals, residential areas, as well as buildings and historical monuments had been targetted; actions that constitute a clear violation of international law and the fundamental principles of humanitarian law. Referring to the human consequences and extensive damages caused by these attacks, he called for a decisive and explicit condemnation of these actions by the international community and responsible institutions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.