"Iranians are willing to die, but Americans are not": Former R&AW Chief on US-Israel vs Iran

New Delhi: Former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood on Friday stated that the war between the US-Israel vs Iran may last longer than the United States anticipated, adding that Iran is retaliating and is "willing to die," unlike America.



"It's difficult to say how long it will take, but I think it would last longer than what the Americans thought it would because they were hoping for a short, sharp strike and out. But, the Iranians are playing a different game. They are knocking off America's allies, which is creating unrest among them against America. Remember, the Iranians are willing to die, but the Americans are not willing to die." he told ANI.

