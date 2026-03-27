Iran-linked hackers target FBI chief’s email, leak personal details

Washington, DC [US], March 27 (ANI): In a significant security breach, cyber criminals with alleged links to Iran have successfully infiltrated the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, sources familiar with the matter informed CBS News on Friday.

The incident marks a high-profile targeting of a top American security official. When approached regarding the development, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not offer an immediate comment.

According to CBS News, the hacking collective known as Handala HackTeam has claimed responsibility for the intrusion. To substantiate their claims, the group released images online featuring the FBI Director along with what is purportedly his personal resume.

The timing of the cyberattack is particularly notable, occurring shortly after the Justice Department's recent move to seize four digital domains linked to the Handala group. This was part of an extensive strategy to neutralise transnational repression and hacking operations directed by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Interestingly, the domain utilised to orchestrate the hack against Patel was registered on March 19. CBS News reports that this registration took place on the very same day the Justice Department went public with its seizure of the four domains previously associated with the group.

The department has previously identified Handala as the entity behind several major cyber offensives following the outbreak of conflict in Iran. These include a malware strike against a US-based multinational medical technology corporation.

Furthermore, investigators allege that the Handala Group was involved in a separate incident where they leaked the names and sensitive personal data of approximately 190 individuals. CBS News noted that these individuals were either employed by or associated with the Israeli government and the Israeli Defence Force.

In a digital post announcing the successful breach of Patel's email, the group directly referenced the American government's seizure of its assets. They stated, "We decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever."

The hackers further mocked the security of the agency, asserting, "Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency's headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called "impenetrable" systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team."

The group's online post featured photographs of Patel alongside a document appearing to be his resume, which clearly displayed his personal email address. According to CBS News, the breach underscores the persistent and evolving nature of the cyber threat posed by actors linked to Tehran.