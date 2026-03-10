Iran-Israel conflict: CBSE postpones class 12 board exams till March 16 in Middle East

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed the class 12 board exams till March 16 in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

The fresh dates were not immediately announced.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East -- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the board has decided to postpone (class) 12 exams scheduled from March 12 to 16," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.