IPS officer on SIT probing KPSC vet recruitment irregularities shifted as Chitradurga SP

Bengaluru (PTI): IPS officer Kushal Chouksey, who was part of the SIT constituted to probe the irregularities by the KPSC in the recruitment of veterinary doctors was on Wednesday transferred with immediate effect and posted as SP Chitradurga.
Chouksey was among the officers in the SIT probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).
"Sri Kushal Chouksey, IPS (KN 2018), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga vice Sri Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, IPS transferred," a Government Order stated.
The Karnataka High Court on Monday had ordered a five-member SIT headed by Alok Kumar, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) to conduct a fresh probe into alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment.
Apart from DGP (Prisons) Kumar, the SIT comprised Forensic Science Laboratory director Divya Gopinath, who is an Inspector General of Police rank officer, DCPs Anup Shetty and Shama Mishra, and Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksay.
The court has directed the SIT to submit a report of investigation within 100 days of commencement of the probe and a progress report every 30 days.
The KPSC had been under scrutiny after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suspended its chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, following allegations that he allegedly facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.
While Sahukar is 'missing', the registrar of the KPSC Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer, was arrested along with a middleman Basavaraj Kannale.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.