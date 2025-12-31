IPL 2026 focuses on young players in growth strategy

Regarding the auction numbers, the trends overall were similar. The total amount of money that was spent on 77 players was Rs 215.45 crore, and uncapped Indian players made up Rs 63.45 crore, which is close to 75% of what was spent on Indian players in the auction. T20 leagues in different states of India continue to be the best resource for scouting, as the players from the UP T20 league, MP Premier league, MP T20 league, and Delhi Premier league have shown their value and therefore, received the highest price tags in the auction. With good scouting practices at the ground level, franchises came to Abu Dhabi for the auction with a solid role profile written out for each player instead of just a list of names.