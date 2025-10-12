iPhone Air: The thinnest iPhone yet, but does it deliver?

Apple makes headlines globally with every device launch, but this time it has created even more buzz with the introduction of the iPhone Air—promoted as the thinnest iPhone ever made. Priced at ₹1,19,900, (256 GB), the iPhone Air has generated more excitement than even the Pro models. The buzz around it is so intense that people have approached me personally, asking to check out the phone whenever they saw me using it, whether in the office or out and about. After using the iPhone Air for over two weeks for review purpose, I’m genuinely impressed with its design and build quality. However, the big question remains: Is it really worth the steep price, especially when for just a bit more, you could afford a Pro model with additional features? Let’s dive into the details.

Design and display

Apple usually takes its time coming up with new designs, but this year, it has nailed it with the iPhone Air. Measuring 156.2 x 74.7 x 5.6 mm and weighing 165g, the phone feels solid but not too heavy, offering a comfortable grip. It features a Ceramic Shield front and back for durability, while the titanium frame (Grade 5) provides a lightweight yet strong structure.

With IP68 water and dust resistance, it can be submerged up to 6 metres for 30 minutes, making it ideal for everyday use without worrying about accidental splashes or dust. The 6.5-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display offers vibrant colours and deep blacks, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making movies and videos look sharp and full of contrast.

Performance and specifications

In terms of performance, the iPhone Air handles everything with ease—be it gaming, video editing, or multitasking. I haven’t experienced any lag in daily use, though it did heat up a bit during sustained heavy usage. The phone runs on iOS 26 and is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip, the same found in the iPhone 17 Pro and Max. With 12GB of RAM, it zips through tasks without breaking a sweat. Storage options range from 256GB to 512GB, with a massive 1TB variant, offering ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The NVMe storage ensures that app load times and file transfers are quick and seamless.

Camera and battery

The 48MP main camera takes sharp, detailed photos, even in low light. While some may question the single-camera setup—given that even the base models offer dual cameras—my experience showed that it performs admirably. The dual-pixel autofocus and sensor-shift image stabilisation ensure that photos are clear and steady, even in tricky conditions. You also get fantastic video capabilities with support for 4K recording at various frame rates, as well as Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring vibrant, cinematic footage. The 18MP front camera is ultra-wide, great for selfies and group shots, and it supports 4K video recording, too.

Battery life is solid, lasting a full day of typical use. The iPhone Air supports fast charging, with 50% charge in just 30 minutes using PD 2.0, as well as wireless charging via MagSafe or Qi2. Additionally, it offers reverse-charging, letting you charge small accessories like earbuds from the phone.

Should you buy it?

If you’re an Apple enthusiast or simply want to show off the world’s thinnest iPhone, then yes—it’s a stunning device with great performance. However, if you’re looking for more advanced features, especially camera capabilities, the iPhone 17 Pro could be a better option for just a bit more money. Additionally, one downside I found is that the phone can get quite hot during extended gaming or heavy tasks, which may be a concern for some.

[Article by Rakesh Kumar of The New Indian Express]