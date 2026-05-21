IPA schedules junior selection trials for Pickleball World Cup

“The Junior squad for the Indian Pickleball contingent is extremely vital as it determines the players that will represent India on the global stage for many years to come. These are the players who will potentially one day compete at the major global events once pickleball officially enters those events as well. The World Cup is the perfect starting point for the young talent across India to showcase their skills or compete alongside the best junior talent in the world,” Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association, said in a statement.