IP university opens admissions for 2026–27 with 24 new courses and over 40,000 seats

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is set to offer more than 40,000 seats across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the 2026–27 academic year, with online registrations scheduled to begin on February 2. The state-run university has detailed its admission plans in a newly released brochure, launched by Delhi education minister Ashish Sood, outlining expanded seat intake, new academic programmes and changes to admission pathways.
According to the brochure, the university will make available 37,419 undergraduate seats, 5,316 postgraduate seats and 22 PhD seats across nearly 230 programmes. As per existing policy, 85% of these seats will be reserved for candidates from Delhi. The university has also introduced 24 new courses this year, including a three-year LLB programme, and has approved the affiliation of nine additional government and private institutions.
Admissions will be conducted through a combination of national-level examinations such as CUET, NEET and JEE, along with the university’s own Common Entrance Test (CET), which is expected to attract between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh applicants and will be held between April and May. In a significant policy shift, vacant BTech seats will now be filled through CUET scores instead of depending solely on JEE, a move aimed at addressing recurring seat vacancies, as reported by The Indian Express.
The new academic offerings span management, engineering, health sciences and media studies, while teacher education will see a major expansion through specialised BA-BEd programmes in inclusive and special education. Weekend and flexible programmes are also being planned for working professionals. Additionally, proposed MD and allied health courses, subject to regulatory approvals, are expected to strengthen the university’s healthcare education footprint.
The university currently hosts students from 32 countries, largely from Africa and the SAARC region, with international admissions continuing through supernumerary seats and ICCR scholarships. Other initiatives include lateral entry options for vacant seats, an AI-driven admission chatbot, and an expanded dual-degree and student exchange framework.