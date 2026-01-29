IP university opens admissions for 2026–27 with 24 new courses and over 40,000 seats

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is set to offer more than 40,000 seats across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the 2026–27 academic year, with online registrations scheduled to begin on February 2. The state-run university has detailed its admission plans in a newly released brochure, launched by Delhi education minister Ashish Sood, outlining expanded seat intake, new academic programmes and changes to admission pathways.

According to the brochure, the university will make available 37,419 undergraduate seats, 5,316 postgraduate seats and 22 PhD seats across nearly 230 programmes. As per existing policy, 85% of these seats will be reserved for candidates from Delhi. The university has also introduced 24 new courses this year, including a three-year LLB programme, and has approved the affiliation of nine additional government and private institutions.