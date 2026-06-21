IP University to close application window for orphan, single girl child quotas on June 25

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) invited applications for admission under its orphan and single girl child quotas for the 2026-27 academic session, with one additional seat earmarked under each category in eligible programmes.
An official statement said that "one additional seat each has been added for both these quotas in those programmes" and it does not reduce the number of seats available for general or other reserved categories.
Further the lists of university schools where these two quotas are available in various programmes are available on the university website, it stated.
This quota with 100 per cent fee waiver to promote social equality and provide accessible higher education to historically vulnerable student groups, it read.
As per statement, forms can be submitted till June 25, detailed information is available on the University websites.
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,500 per programme and submit the prescribed supporting documents while applying, it stated and added the university has also provided the option of submitting applications through a Google Form.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.