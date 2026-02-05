IOC elects first female member from Iran to join exclusive global Olympic body

Milan: The International Olympic Committee elected its first female member from Iran on Wednesday, who also became the current youngest representative.

Soraya Aghaei is now the 107th member of the IOC by a 95-2 vote as just the third-ever Iranian representative and the first since 2004.

The IOC invites prospective members to join an exclusive body that includes former Olympic athletes, leaders of international sports bodies, members of royal families, former political leaders, diplomats, industrialists and an Oscar-winning actress.

Aghaei joins the global Olympic body when it is led by the first female president in its 132-year history, Kirsty Coventry. Women now comprise 45% of the IOC membership.