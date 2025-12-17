InvITs, REITs distributions saw sharp surge in Q2 FY26 on strong asset performance: ICRA Analytics

Mumbai: India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) reported robust growth in distributions during the second quarter of FY2026, supported by strong operating performance across asset classes such as roads, power and energy, commercial real estate, telecom infrastructure, and warehouse and logistics, according to data released by ICRA Analytics.



Distributions by public InvITs and REITs recorded a sharp quarter-on-quarter increase of 34.32 per cent, crossing Rs 3,300 crore in Q2 FY2026. On a year-on-year basis, distributions grew by 55.42 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The performance was further supported by fresh market entrants, which added incremental momentum to the sector alongside established trusts.

