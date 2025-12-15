Investments from India, agriculture, mining sector, DPI, cybersecurity on agenda, says Indian Envoy Rai ahead of PM Modi's Ethiopia visit

Addis Ababa: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Ethiopia from December 16 to December 17, India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, said key sectors including investments from India, agriculture, mining, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and cybersecurity will be among the key areas on the agenda for discussions between the Indian side and the Ethiopian leadership.



Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, Ambassador Rai told ANI on Sunday that, in addition to these key agendas, sectors such as education, health, defence, and agriculture will also feature prominently in the talks.

He noted that this visit will also cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review regional and international issues.



"All these sectors (education, health, defence, agriculture, and digital technology) are on our agenda for discussion, and in addition, investments from India in Ethiopia, the mining sector, digital public infrastructure, and cybersecurity are the areas," the Ambassador said.