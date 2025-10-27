Internship Kerala portal bridges Education and Employment for students

The Department of Higher Education has launched the Internship Kerala portal to provide students with employment opportunities alongside their studies.
Developed in collaboration with the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and Keltron, the portal marks a key step in the ongoing curriculum reforms of four-year degree programmes.
It serves as a unified digital platform connecting students, universities, and industries, bridging the gap between higher education and the workforce.
More than six hundred institutions have registered, with the highest participation in sectors such as banking and finance, logistics, healthcare, tourism, textiles, media and entertainment, robotics, and sports and fitness.
Internships are mandatory in the fourth and eighth semesters of four-year degree courses and are available as paid, stipend-based, or unpaid opportunities.
Students earn two to four credits upon completion, depending on duration.
Students can create personal profiles and select internships aligned with their field of study, while coordinators at various levels oversee implementation. Government employment and skill development agencies are also empanelled to offer courses through the portal.
The initiative combines innovation, skill development, and holistic education, creating a seamless link between learning, practical experience, and employment.