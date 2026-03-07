Asmitaben Patel, Gujarat’s “Lakhpati Didi,” motivates rural women on Women’s Day

Gandhinagar: As the nation celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, the journey of Asmita Ashok Patel of Soldhara village in Chikhli taluka of Gujarat stands as an inspiring example of self-reliance and determination.



Truly embodying the saying, "Women's power is the true strength of society," she has transformed her aspirations into action. Coming from a farming family, she has not only established her own enterprise but has also enabled 10 other women to become self-reliant alongside her. Her efforts reflect the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



Notably, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) South Gujarat will be held in Surat in April 2026. The conference will focus on connecting local women's self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs with global markets. This platform will provide new opportunities for women entrepreneurs like Asmitaben to showcase their capabilities.