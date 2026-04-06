International university fair to connect students with global institutions in Mumbai

The CIS International University Fair is set to take place on April 6, 2026, from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm at the Jamnabai Narsee Campus in North Mumbai. The event is designed to connect students with leading universities from across the globe, offering them valuable insights into higher education opportunities in regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

This in-person fair will bring together representatives from CIS member universities who are keen to engage with students aspiring to study abroad. The newly introduced North Mumbai location is expected to attract high-performing students from CIS schools in the region. Additionally, students from IB and Cambridge International schools have also been invited, strengthening the event’s reach and diversity.