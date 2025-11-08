International students in New Zealand can now work up to 25 hours/week

New Zealand’s revised student visa work rights came into effect on November 3, 2025, allowing eligible international students to work up to 25 hours a week during the academic term.

The change, part of the government’s International Education Going for Growth Plan introduced in July, aims to support the sustainable expansion of the country’s education sector and attract more overseas learners.

Under the new rules, tertiary and secondary school students with valid student visas can now work five additional hours per week, up from the previous 20-hour limit.

The changes apply to all new student visas granted from November 3, including those submitted before that date.

Students holding visas with a 20-hour limit can apply for a variation of conditions or a new visa to access the expanded work rights.

Existing provisions for full-time work during scheduled breaks remain unchanged.