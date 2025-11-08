International students in New Zealand can now work up to 25 hours/week

New Zealand’s revised student visa work rights came into effect on November 3, 2025, allowing eligible international students to work up to 25 hours a week during the academic term.
The change, part of the government’s International Education Going for Growth Plan introduced in July, aims to support the sustainable expansion of the country’s education sector and attract more overseas learners.
Under the new rules, tertiary and secondary school students with valid student visas can now work five additional hours per week, up from the previous 20-hour limit.
The changes apply to all new student visas granted from November 3, including those submitted before that date.
Students holding visas with a 20-hour limit can apply for a variation of conditions or a new visa to access the expanded work rights.
Existing provisions for full-time work during scheduled breaks remain unchanged.
For school students in Years 12 and 13, parental and school permission will continue to be required for in-study work, now extended to 25 hours weekly.
The updated policy also broadens eligibility, extending in-study work rights to all tertiary students on approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, including those enrolled in one-semester courses.
Additionally, dependent child visitor visa holders and Skilled Migrant Category Interim Visa holders can now work up to 25 hours a week. According to Immigration New Zealand, the revised policy aims to help students gain more work experience while maintaining academic performance, “keeping education standards high, managing immigration risks, and strengthening the international education sector.”
Students seeking to increase their work hours must apply through Immigration Online or submit the INZ 1020 Variation of Conditions form, depending on when their visa was issued.
The application fee is NZ $325. Visa holders changing their education provider or lowering their study level will generally need to apply for a new student visa, except in cases beyond their control.
Official data shows that 40,987 student visa holders currently have in-study work rights, with nearly 30,000 visas set to expire by March 2026 — meaning many students could benefit from the new policy within the current academic cycle.
Authorities expect the rule changes to enhance New Zealand’s appeal as a study destination and support students facing rising living costs.