International student enrollments in Australia slowed by new guideline ‘MD 115’

The Australian government has implemented a new guideline known as Ministerial Direction 115 (MD 115), which governs how offshore or overseas student visa (Subclass 500) applications are processed. It supersedes the previous version, MD 111.

The purpose of this new regulation, which will go into effect from tomorrow, November 14, is to limit foreign student growth, steer more students to regional providers, and reward education providers who meet their targets.

Australia's international education sector has expanded dramatically. The government strives to ensure that the system is sustainable, high-quality, and equitable.

According to the official announcement, visa lodgements have declined by around 26 per cent and new commencements by 16 per cent in recent years, indicating the need for a more controlled approach.

MD 115 also aims to reward visa providers who adhere to their allocations while slowing down processing for those who ignore them.

Visa applications will be put into one of three priority tiers based on the number of new international students an institution has recruited (in relation to its allocated quota):

Priority 1 (fast track): Institutions that have enrolled less than 80 per cent of their objective.

Priority 2 (standard): Institutes that achieve 80 per cent to 115 per cent of their targets.

Priority 3 (slow lane): Providers exceeding 115 per cent of their allocated.

Processing times will be faster in lanes 1 and 2, but longer in lane 3.

MD 115 applies to international Subclass 500 applications submitted beginning November 14, 2025. Previous applications are still subject to the existing rule (MD 111).

Even if you apply swiftly, the processing time may be determined by the provider's performance, such as how many new students they accepted, their integrity record, and their focus on certain regions.