International student enrollment in USA down by 17%, India still the largest source

According to the most recent Open Doors report, new international student enrollment in the USA fell by 17 per cent in the autumn of 2025, citing increased concerns about visa delays and travel restrictions.

Despite a decrease in new admissions, India remains the top sender of international students for the second year in a row in the academic year 2024-25, maintaining its lead over China.

The Open Doors project, which is funded by the US Department of State and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE), is the most comprehensive source of information on international student mobility in the United States.

Over 825 higher education institutions participated in the fall 2025 snapshot, which provided an early look at worldwide enrollment trends for the 2025-26 academic year.

According to the findings, overall foreign student numbers fell by 1 per cent in fall 2025. Undergraduate enrollment increased by 2 per cent, but graduate enrollment declined by 12 per cent.

The largest reduction was seen in new enrollments, which plummeted by 17 per cent.

Institutions acknowledged various contributing factors to the decline. About 96 per cent of schools and institutions expressed anxiety about visa applications, while 68 per cent cited travel restrictions.

Many schools recognised the value that international students offer to campuses, with 81 per cent stressing their academic contributions and 60 per cent emphasising their financial impact.

While new enrollments from India decreased noticeably, universities reported consistent numbers from China and South Korea.

According to the research, 56 per cent of institutions experienced stable or increased new enrolments from China, while 60 per cent reported the same from South Korea.

The research also found significant shifts in US student visa issuance.

In fiscal year 2024, F visas issued to Indian students fell by 33.2 per cent compared to fiscal year 2023, indicating increased uncertainty among prospective candidates.