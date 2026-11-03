International Skill Centre to be set up in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday joined hands with the Union government to set up an international skill centre, according to an official statement.
The tie-up was announced at the Northeast Tourism & Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), here.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Government of Assam to establish the Skill India International Centre (SIIC) in the state.
The proposed centre aims to strengthen the state's skill development ecosystem by providing its youth with access to industry-aligned training, internationally recognised certifications and enhanced opportunities for overseas employment, the release said.
As part of the strategic partnerships to advance skill development and industry participation, a cluster was also declared under the PM-SETU initiative involving the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Assam, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and Oil India Ltd.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the importance of strengthening the skill development ecosystem in the Northeast and creating pathways for international employment.
The conclave focused on strengthening international mobility and expanding global employment opportunities for the youth of the Northeast, with particular emphasis on the tourism and hospitality sector.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.