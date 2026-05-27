International Olympiad success for Vijayawada students

VIJAYAWADA: Students from Vijayawada delivered outstanding performances in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) International Olympiads 2025-26, earning top ranks in the prestigious global examinations.

This year’s Olympiads saw participation from millions of students across 70 countries, including more than 10,000 from Vijayawada. Among the achievers were SK Tanisha, B Advik and B Suhan of Class 3 at Atkinson High School, who secured International Rank 1 in the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO).

They will receive gold medals along with certificates of outstanding performance and distinction. Congratulating the winners, SOF Founder and Director Mahabir Singh said the Olympiads inspire students to pursue academic excellence and develop analytical skills.

He noted that the success of Vijayawada students reflected their dedication and the strong academic support provided by their schools. The achievement highlights Vijayawada’s growing reputation as an academic hub, with schools encouraging participation in international competitions beyond classroom learning.

The SOF conducts Olympiads in subjects including science, mathematics, English, computer science, commerce and general knowledge to promote competitive learning among school students.