IMACC 2026 begins in Dibrugarh: Foreign military teams receive ceremonial welcome

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): The foreign military contingents participating in the International Military Adventure Challenge Cup (IMACC) 2026 were accorded a warm and dignified welcome upon their arrival at Dibrugarh Airport on Saturday, marking the formal commencement of the multinational military event in the Eastern Himalayas.

Representatives of the Indian Army received the visiting teams at the airport.

According to Defence PRO, the arrival was followed by a traditional cultural reception that reflected the region's rich heritage and hospitality and symbolised goodwill, respect and enduring military camaraderie among participating nations.

The Defence PRO mentioned that the teams were later escorted to the Adventure Village, the central hub of IMACC 2026 in the Eastern Himalayas, where a formal reception marked their official induction into the event. The ceremony underscored the spirit of cooperation, shared professional values and mutual trust that define IMACC 2026.

IMACC 2026 brings together military teams from Brazil, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka, alongside teams from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The event aims to enhance defence cooperation, strengthen interoperability, and promote endurance, leadership, and teamwork through demanding adventure challenges in high-altitude terrain.

As per Defence PRO, the ceremonial welcome set the tone for the competition ahead, reaffirming the shared commitment of participating nations to professional excellence and military partnership.

Earlier, the Indian Army's Romeo Force 6 Sector organised the Pir Panjal Winter Festival, which included a girls' Kho-Kho competition in Surankote Town, Poonch District, as part of the ongoing celebrations. The festival, which began on February 3, is scheduled to conclude on February 16, 2026.

A variety of sports and cultural events were part of Winter festival 2026, including cricket, volleyball, Kho-Kho, drawing and painting competitions, and singing contests.

The festival aims to engage youth in constructive activities and steer them away from drug abuse.