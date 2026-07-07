International medal-winning sportspersons to get more direct jobs in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022, will be revised to include various departmental posts, thereby creating greater employment opportunities for international medal-winning athletes, officials said.
This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Owing to the state government's continuous encouragement of sports activities, development of sports infrastructure and the growing interest of youth in sports, the participation of Uttar Pradesh's athletes in international competitions and their medal tally have been steadily increasing." Minister Girish Chandra Yadav told reporters.
He added that in light of this progress, the need was identified to expand the number of posts included in the existing rules to provide sufficient employment opportunities for sportspersons.
Under the revised rules approved by the Cabinet, international medal-winning sportspersons will be appointed to identified posts in various departments.
He further said, these appointments will be made outside the purview of the Public Service Commission.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.