International Film Festival of Kashmir begins in Srinagar

He added, "This festival has been taking place for the past 20 years, and this year marks its 6th edition. We are delighted to present 28 films from 24 countries, offering audiences an opportunity to experience different cultures, perspectives, and stories through cinema. We are confident that the festival will receive an overwhelming response, and we hope to see audiences come out in large numbers and make the most of this celebration of meaningful cinema."

Theatre artist Tahir Najar said that more such film festivals should be organised in Kashmir.