International Film Festival of Kashmir begins in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): A two-day international film festival has begun at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, featuring nearly 28 films from different countries, including several Kashmiri films. The films cover a wide range of subjects and aim to attract youngsters towards cinema while promoting a vibrant film culture in the valley.
The festival is also showcasing documentaries highlighting several challenges faced by ordinary people.
Many cinema buffs turned up to watch the film screenings and expressed excitement about the diverse line-up of films being showcased at the festival.
On organising the film festival, filmmaker Ali Emran told ANI, "It is encouraging to see film festivals taking place in Kashmir. It is important for the region to develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of cinema, and the primary purpose of a film festival is to bring meaningful, diverse, and thought-provoking films to audiences."
He added, "This festival has been taking place for the past 20 years, and this year marks its 6th edition. We are delighted to present 28 films from 24 countries, offering audiences an opportunity to experience different cultures, perspectives, and stories through cinema. We are confident that the festival will receive an overwhelming response, and we hope to see audiences come out in large numbers and make the most of this celebration of meaningful cinema."
Theatre artist Tahir Najar said that more such film festivals should be organised in Kashmir.
"If we want to take our film culture forward, festivals like these are essential. They provide a platform for new filmmakers, encourage fresh and innovative ideas, and create opportunities for people," he said.
Noted Kashmiri actor Hassan Javaid was among the distinguished guests who attended the film festival.
Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that funding is crucial to making a film festival successful and elevating it to a higher level.
"This festival is a very significant step towards building a stronger film culture in Kashmir. Bringing people together, screening films, and creating an environment where audiences can engage with cinema is a big achievement in itself. Also, at the same time, I feel that the government should provide funding and financial support to local filmmakers and help create an environment where the film industry can grow and thrive."
(ANI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.