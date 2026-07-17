International exposure equips youth with global skills: Himachal minister

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing young people with opportunities to gain first-hand exposure to world-class technical education, advanced industries, research, innovation and international workplace practices.
Dharmani, who led 30 trainees from the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) on an international exposure tour to Kazakhstan, said such programmes help trainees strengthen their technical skills while developing leadership qualities, professionalism, innovation and a global outlook.
At the conclusion of the tour, the minister presented participation certificates during a valedictory ceremony held at the Almaty Management University in Kazakhstan.
The minister said the trainees participated in a series of academic sessions at the management institute.
"Experts delivered lectures on global economy, monetary policy, cross-cultural communication, professional ethics, sustainable engineering, industry 4.0, smart manufacturing and green technologies.
"The sessions also highlighted the importance of effective communication, teamwork, leadership and sustainable industrial development in today's global workplace," he said.
The trainees toured the Samal water bottling plant, where they observed modern water purification systems, automated bottle manufacturing, packaging processes, quality control and food safety standards.
At the Rakhat chocolate factory, they gained practical insight into large-scale food processing, chocolate manufacturing, packaging and quality management, the minister said.
The group also visited Almaty's green market, where they studied local agricultural produce, handicrafts, traditional food products and market management practices, gaining valuable insights into the local economy and entrepreneurship, he added.
They also visited a man-made lake to observe urban planning, environmental conservation, water resource management and the maintenance of tourist facilities.
Dharmani said the trainees explored the Shymbulak mountain resort and its cable car system, where they received detailed information on operational procedures, control systems, international safety standards, routine maintenance, emergency preparedness and passenger safety measures.
The trainees also interacted with the leading academicians in Kazakhstan, who shared their knowledge on higher education, biotechnology, research and innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital technologies, food processing and sustainable industrial development.
The experience gained during the visit would help the trainees become skilled technicians, responsible professionals and future entrepreneurs capable of meeting the demands of modern industries, the minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.