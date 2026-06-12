International education for Indians: A transition from 'study abroad' to 'global education'

For most of the last three decades, the roadmap of study abroad was linear. The destination changed with the decade, the United States in the 2000s, Canada and Australia after, and the degree changed with market trends, but the underlying logic remained the same: India was where you were from, and abroad was where you went to become something else.
This linearity is breaking down, and it is breaking down from both ends at once.
Two waves
The first crack came in 2022, with University Grant Commission's (UGC) Academic Collaboration Regulations, which allowed Indian and foreign institutions to offer twinning, joint-degree, and dual-degree programmes without requiring the foreign partner to set up shop in India — international qualifications, accessed through partnership, without relocation.
The second wave was louder. In 2023, the UGC notified regulations permitting highly ranked foreign universities to establish independent campuses on Indian soil, with full authority to award their own degrees. Australia's Deakin University moved in first, signing the agreement that established India's first independent foreign university campus at GIFT City, Gujarat. Others followed quickly.
The two waves of access and presence, together, rendered the binary of higher education obsolete.
Closing time
This shift in supply has coincided with a sharp contraction in the default pathway.
Data released by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2025 showed that 5.7% fewer Indian students enrolled in higher education abroad than the year before, declining from 1.33 million in 2024 to just over 1.2 million. It marked the first such decline after three years of post-pandemic growth.
A separate dataset, drawn from the Bureau of Immigration's (BoI) records of students actually departing India for study, tells an even sorrier story. More than 626,000 Indian students left to study abroad in 2025, down from 770,000 in 2024 and 908,000 in 2023, a fall of roughly 31% in two years.
The proximate cause is the simultaneous tightening of the four countries that have traditionally anchored Indian student mobility: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Canada's decline has been the most dramatic. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Indian study-permit applications fell from 20,900 in August 2023 to just 4,515 in August 2025, a decline of nearly 80%. Over the same period, the rejection rate climbed from around 32% to 74%, the highest among countries sending more than 1,000 applicants. Ottawa has cited fraud concerns while steadily raising financial requirements, with the proof-of-funds threshold doubling to CA$20,635 in 2024 and increasing further thereafter.
The United States has also moved in a similar direction. New international enrolments fell 17% in autumn 2025, with institutions attributing much of the decline to a 33% drop in student visa approvals, even as India remained the country's largest source of international students.
While the United Kingdom has tightened its student migration regime by restricting dependants for most international students and reducing the Graduate Route post-study work period from two years to 18 months from January 2027.
Australia, meanwhile, has introduced the Genuine Student test, increased visa fees and financial proof requirements, and intensified scrutiny of applications. Authorities have also tightened oversight of the vocational education sector amid concerns over visa misuse and fraudulent enrolments.
Bringing the campus home
As of this month, four foreign university campuses are fully operational in India:
Deakin University, GIFT City, Gujarat
University of Wollongong, GIFT City, Gujarat
Queen's University Belfast, GIFT City, Gujarat
University of Southampton, Gurugram, Haryana
Several others have received approvals or announced plans to establish campuses:
University of Liverpool
University of Bristol, Mumbai
University of York, Mumbai
University of New South Wales, Bengaluru
Illinois Institute of Technology
Victoria University
Western Sydney University
Istituto Europeo di Design
The economics are the easiest part of the pitch to make. A degree from one of these campuses is typically estimated at 50% to 70% of the cost of the same degree at the home campus once tuition, travel, and living expenses are accounted for. Students receive the curriculum and credential, without the visa process or relocation.
For India, the rationale is explicitly about capacity. The country has the largest youth population in the world, domestic institutions cannot absorb the demand for globally benchmarked education, and every student who studies in Gurugram instead of Southampton is a student whose educational spending remains within India.
For the universities themselves, the appeal runs the other way. India offers an English-proficient market with a deep STEM and AI talent pool, at a moment when many Western institutions face shrinking domestic enrolments and hostile immigration politics at home.
The new question
But a campus is not, by itself, an answer. The question students and families are actually asking has changed, and this is where the counselling profession has had to do the most adjusting.
"Five years ago, the dominant question was, 'Which university should I apply to?'" says Ritika Singh, Executive Director, IC3 Institute, an organisation focused on international education counselling. "Today, students are asking, 'What does success look like after I graduate?' Employability, industry alignment, work authorisation, return on investment, and geographic flexibility are no longer afterthoughts. They are part of the very first conversation."
The reordering reflects a shift in how students relate to risk. "Students have become far more conscious of risk," Ritika notes. "Recent years have exposed them, and their families, to real volatility: currency fluctuations, sudden policy changes, visa uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and shifting labour markets. As a result, they are no longer making single, fixed decisions. They are building optionality into their planning, exploring multiple destinations simultaneously, and asking for contingency scenarios in a way that was far less common even two or three years ago."
In a recent global education survey by IDP, 78% of prospective students said they were comparing multiple destinations before deciding where to study, up from 66% just eighteen months earlier. For Indian students specifically, 77% cited better employability and higher earnings as their primary motivation for studying abroad, ahead of institutional prestige or rankings.
This is precisely the test that India's new campuses have not yet passed, because they cannot yet. Cost comparisons are straightforward to make on day one. Outcomes take years to demonstrate.
Early evidence from the first cohorts is being watched closely, and the prevailing mood among prospective applicants is less rejection than suspended judgment: not "this is worse," but "show me the placement numbers first." As Ritika puts it: "The student of today is not just making an education decision. They are making a life strategy decision." A campus address in Gurugram or GIFT City answers the cost question immediately. It answers the employability question only retrospectively. For now, the data simply does not exist.
Credentials without borders
If the old model was binary, go abroad, or don't, what's replacing it doesn't have a tidy name yet, though "global education" is the phrase gaining currency.
"The traditional model was built around moving students to institutions," Ritika explains. "The emerging model is about bringing learning opportunities closer to where students are through institutional partnerships, dual degrees, branch campuses, stackable credentials, and technology-enabled delivery. The long-term question now is: 'How will you assemble a globally relevant educational experience?'"
From source to hub
What ties all of this together is a repositioning of India within the architecture of global higher education, from a country that exports students to one that imports institutions.
"Foreign campuses in India have the potential to fundamentally broaden what we mean by international education," says Ritika. "Historically, the assumption has been that international education requires crossing borders. Increasingly, elements of that experience, global faculty, international curricula, and cross-cultural peer networks, may be available within India itself. This will not eliminate outbound mobility. Students will continue to seek immersive, full-residency experiences abroad. But it does create a more diverse and inclusive set of pathways, particularly for students for whom relocating is not financially or personally feasible.
"More broadly, it signals a significant repositioning of India, not merely as a source of internationally mobile students, but as a strategic location for delivering world-class global education."
Whether that repositioning succeeds will not be settled by regulation, or even by cost. It will be settled when the first cohorts of graduates walk into the same job interviews as their counterparts from the home campuses abroad, and whether, in those rooms, the distinction matters at all.