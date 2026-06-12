International education for Indians: A transition from 'study abroad' to 'global education'

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This shift in supply has coincided with a sharp contraction in the default pathway.

Data released by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2025 showed that 5.7% fewer Indian students enrolled in higher education abroad than the year before, declining from 1.33 million in 2024 to just over 1.2 million. It marked the first such decline after three years of post-pandemic growth.

A separate dataset, drawn from the Bureau of Immigration's (BoI) records of students actually departing India for study, tells an even sorrier story. More than 626,000 Indian students left to study abroad in 2025, down from 770,000 in 2024 and 908,000 in 2023, a fall of roughly 31% in two years.

The proximate cause is the simultaneous tightening of the four countries that have traditionally anchored Indian student mobility: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Canada's decline has been the most dramatic. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Indian study-permit applications fell from 20,900 in August 2023 to just 4,515 in August 2025, a decline of nearly 80%. Over the same period, the rejection rate climbed from around 32% to 74%, the highest among countries sending more than 1,000 applicants. Ottawa has cited fraud concerns while steadily raising financial requirements, with the proof-of-funds threshold doubling to CA$20,635 in 2024 and increasing further thereafter.

The United States has also moved in a similar direction. New international enrolments fell 17% in autumn 2025, with institutions attributing much of the decline to a 33% drop in student visa approvals, even as India remained the country's largest source of international students.

While the United Kingdom has tightened its student migration regime by restricting dependants for most international students and reducing the Graduate Route post-study work period from two years to 18 months from January 2027.

Australia, meanwhile, has introduced the Genuine Student test, increased visa fees and financial proof requirements, and intensified scrutiny of applications. Authorities have also tightened oversight of the vocational education sector amid concerns over visa misuse and fraudulent enrolments.