BHU to host global conference on Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University's Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding in the Institute of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, is set to host the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development, Innovations and Solutions' (ICCRA2026) from February 5 to 7 this year.



This conference aims to attract global attention to highlight the challenges posed by climate change and explore innovations, technologies and policy solutions in agriculture.



The convenor of conference and Head Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding Shravan Kumar Singh and the Organising Secretary J. Jorben said that around more than 500 participants including leading Scientist, Academicians, Policy makers, Industries Experts, Research Scholars and progressive Farmers from 23 states of India and other countries like USA, Mexico, Philippines, Serbia, Nepal, etc. are expected to attend.