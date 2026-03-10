Global experts call for coordinated action to eliminate malaria

New Delhi: The International Malaria Conference (IMC) 2026, organised by the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research under the Indian Council of Medical Research, concluded successfully in New Delhi after three days of scientific deliberations and global engagement.



IMC was held from March 7 to 9. The conference brought together scientists, public health experts, policymakers and researchers from India and across the world to discuss innovations and strategies for malaria elimination, according to a release.



The conference was held under the theme "Discovery, Development and Delivery: Driving Malaria Elimination and Beyond."