International chefs join 5-day AAHAR exhibition, 1.5 lakh footfall recorded

NEW DELHI: A hall at Pragati Maidan turned into a MasterChef-like stage as chefs and culinary students competed in dessert plating, chocolate artistry and contemporary cuisine during Culinary Art India 2026.

The competition was held as part of the 40th edition of the AAHAR–International Food & Hospitality Fair and witnessed intense contests over five days. Participants raced against time to transform ingredients into visually appealing and flavourful dishes, including chocolate showpieces, vegan cuisine and contemporary sushi platters. The event was endorsed by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), with contestants travelling from Nepal, Thailand and the United States.