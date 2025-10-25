International Artist Day: Honouring global creativity and India’s enduring artistic spirit

Every year on October 25, artists and art lovers around the world come together to celebrate International Artist Day, a tribute to creativity in all its forms and to the people whose imagination shapes how we see and feel the world.
The day was established in 2004 by Canadian artist Chris MacClure, who chose the date to honour the birthday of Pablo Picasso (1881–1973), the Spanish master who redefined art through Cubism and constant reinvention.
Picasso’s fearless experimentation symbolises the very essence of artistry, curiosity, risk-taking, and the courage to view the world differently.
In India, this celebration resonates deeply with a civilisation that has always been defined by art, from the Ajanta and Ellora cave murals, the Chola bronzes, and Mughal miniature paintings, to the living traditions of Madhubani, Warli, Pattachitra, and Tanjore art.
Indian art is not merely decoration; it is a reflection of philosophy, spirituality, and the everyday lives of its people.
The modern era ushered in iconic figures such as Raja Ravi Varma, whose blend of realism and mythology brought gods to life on canvas; Amrita Sher-Gil, who infused Indian themes with European modernism; and MF Husain, SH Raza, Tyeb Mehta, and FN Souza, who transformed Indian art into a global dialogue.
Their work bridged India’s cultural heritage with contemporary thought, inspiring generations of artists that followed.
Today, Indian contemporary art continues to thrive, from the installations of Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher to the digital creations of new-age illustrators and NFT artists.
Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata have become creative hubs, hosting biennales, art walks, and cultural festivals that engage both traditional and modern audiences.
As the world marks International Artist Day, Indian galleries and art spaces are organising special events, workshops, and community projects — using art to address issues like sustainability, gender, identity, and mental health.
Whether through the vibrant murals of Lodhi Art District, the coastal studios of Cholamandal Artists’ Village, or the grassroots collectives in rural India, artists are telling stories that unite the personal and the universal.
International Artist Day is not just about famous names, it is about recognising the creative force in every individual.
It reminds us that art is not confined to museums or canvases; it lives in our festivals, music, crafts, architecture, and even our daily acts of expression.
As the world celebrates the artist’s journey today, India stands as a living example of how creativity, ancient yet ever-evolving and continues to paint the soul of a nation.