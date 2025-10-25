International Artist Day: Honouring global creativity and India’s enduring artistic spirit

Every year on October 25, artists and art lovers around the world come together to celebrate International Artist Day, a tribute to creativity in all its forms and to the people whose imagination shapes how we see and feel the world.

The day was established in 2004 by Canadian artist Chris MacClure, who chose the date to honour the birthday of Pablo Picasso (1881–1973), the Spanish master who redefined art through Cubism and constant reinvention.

Picasso’s fearless experimentation symbolises the very essence of artistry, curiosity, risk-taking, and the courage to view the world differently.