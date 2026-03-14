International Ambassadors Summit 2026 brings together 200+ Diplomats from 40+ Nations in New Delhi
New Delhi: The International Ambassadors Summit 2026, by the United Nations Consultative and Observer Status organization, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), and supported by NBCC (India) Ltd., a public sector government enterprise, was successfully held at NBCC Commercial Towers, New Delhi. The summit was organized under the theme "From Diplomacy to Development: Embassies and Businesses Enabling Global Cooperation."
The summit witnessed participation from diplomats, policymakers, and business leaders representing more than 40 nations, including 17 Heads of Missions, making it one of the most significant diplomatic-economic engagements focused on MSME collaboration, global partnerships, and international business cooperation.
In his Welcome Address, Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME, highlighted the growing role of economic diplomacy in enabling global trade, innovation, investment flows, and MSME-led development. The Opening Remarks were delivered by H.E. Prof. (Dr.) K. C. Jankee, President, WASME, followed by the Inaugural Address by Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd.
The summit featured Country Presentations by Ambassadors and senior diplomats, who showcased their nations' business ecosystems, trade opportunities, and investment priorities. The event also included a High-Level Panel Discussion exploring the role of diplomacy as a catalyst for economic growth, cross-border collaboration, and sustainable development.
The event was supported by strategic partners NBCC (India) Ltd., Heylin Spark, Athena Ventures, and OSEL, reinforcing strong collaboration between diplomacy, industry, and enterprise.