International Ambassadors Summit 2026 brings together 200+ Diplomats from 40+ Nations in New Delhi

New Delhi: The International Ambassadors Summit 2026, by the United Nations Consultative and Observer Status organization, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), and supported by NBCC (India) Ltd., a public sector government enterprise, was successfully held at NBCC Commercial Towers, New Delhi. The summit was organized under the theme "From Diplomacy to Development: Embassies and Businesses Enabling Global Cooperation."



The summit witnessed participation from diplomats, policymakers, and business leaders representing more than 40 nations, including 17 Heads of Missions, making it one of the most significant diplomatic-economic engagements focused on MSME collaboration, global partnerships, and international business cooperation.

