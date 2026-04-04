Interior: Beat the heat, aesthetically

Summers in the city see us reaching out to a lot of things: mangoes, ice creams, and air conditioners (AC). The latter is more a necessity now and it does not end with just making the purchase. ACs are large, bulky and, most times, an eye sore if not integrated with the space well. In modern homes, each corner is thoughtfully curated — from wall finishes and lighting to furniture and décor. Hence, air conditioner is no longer just a functional appliance in the background; it’s a visible part of the design. If not planned and chosen efficiently, a bulky unit, poor placement, and exposed wiring can ruin the most aesthetically-designed interiors.

The key element here is approaching the decision holistically considering not just cooling performance but how the unit will look, feel and function in your space. It’s integrating the unit to create comfort and aesthetics seamlessly without one taking the centre stage. Here is how you can achieve these following these simple guidelines:

Space before the product

The first step is to understand your room size, ceiling height, how much sunlight the space gets. All these would influence the capacity of the AC to be bought. A compact bedroom will require a different tonnage than a large living room. Choosing the right capacity will avoid bulky units and insufficient cooling; both of which disrupt design and comfort. If your AC is well suited to your space, it organically integrates better.

Placement, your next priority

There are many sleek options in the market, but even they can look out of place if not installed correctly. Placing the AC directly above focal points like sofas, artwork, or beds can cause visual clutter. Instead, align them with structural features like beams or ceiling lines, ensure they don’t interfere with curtains, wardrobes or lighting elements. When the placement is intentional, the AC becomes a part of the design rather than a distraction.

Unit and design

Various AC units have different visual impacts. Split ACs are the most commonly used. While visible, they can be positioned thoughtfully or integrated with storage units to minimise their visual impact. Cassette ACs are installed on ceilings and work very well in larger spaces, there are 1-way, 2- way, and 4-way options available and can be integrated well in the design. Central air conditioning systems are the most seamless option and can be chosen if the budget permits and the spaces have enough height to accommodate the ducts. In this, only the vents are visible.

Plan early

One of the most common mistake made is treating AC as an afterthought. Planning for the installation early on eliminates exposed pipes, visible wires, and inappropriate placements. When ACs are planned during the design stage, there is better coordination between the ceiling and lighting plans, all pipes and wires are concealed, and the final output is cleaner and well put together.

Conceal, conceal, conceal

The best way to maintain the aesthetics while air conditioning a space is by concealing them in design elements like false ceiling and pelmets that also help with hiding away the ducting and bulky units. Cane and bamboo shutters, or wooden louvered shutters can be incorporated to hide the units while passing off like an intentional design element. Designing elements to soften the ACs visual presence should definitely be part of the plan. The goal is to stop the unit from visual dominance.

Maintenance and longevity

In the race to achieve an aesthetic space, ignoring accessibility to the unit can cost in terms of maintenance and longevity of your AC. Hidden or integrated solutions should be easily accessible for servicing without leading to ceiling or wall damage. Smart design solutions that are visually clean and easy to maintain should be opted over something better looking that won’t hold up in the long run.