Inter-state college admission racket busted after Delhi Police seize 27 forged disability certificates

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS): The Special Staff of Delhi Police's North District has unearthed a major inter-state network involved in preparing and facilitating forged Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates, which were reportedly used to secure admissions to colleges and undergraduate courses.
According to Delhi Police, nine people have been apprehended in connection with the racket, while 27 forged disability certificates have been recovered. The network allegedly involved manipulation of Unique Disability ID (UDID) records and the preparation of fake medical reports and disability certificates in connivance with staff members of different Chief Medical Officer (CMO) offices in Uttar Pradesh.
Police said AI-based tools were used to alter Aadhaar card details to show fake addresses in Uttar Pradesh. The data was subsequently passed on to middlemen for the preparation of forged medical reports and PwD certificates.
The case came to light on August 31, when Inspector Rohit Saraswat, In-charge of Special Staff, North District, received information that a person identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of UP's Aligarh, was facilitating admissions to JBT, B.Tech, Delhi University and other educational courses by arranging forged PwD certificates in exchange for money.
Following discreet verification, a raiding team led by Inspector Saraswat and supervised by ACP/Operations Vishesh Dhatterwal apprehended Lalit Kumar alias Aditya, 36, who was residing in Haryana's Faridabad.
Police said 16 PwD certificates issued by government hospitals in Badaun, Bareilly, and Siddharth Nagar were recovered from his possession. The certificates related to hearing impairment, locomotor disability, and low vision and were allegedly being used to secure admissions under the PwD category. Three mobile phones and a laptop were also recovered.
A case was subsequently registered at Maurice Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
During interrogation, Lalit Kumar allegedly disclosed that he worked with Roshan Mishra, an education consultant based in Noida, and other consultants to obtain students' personal data for arranging forged PwD certificates. Police said Aadhaar addresses were altered using AI tools to show addresses in districts including Siddharth Nagar, Badaun, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur.
The accused used these details to apply for disability certificates through the UDID portal. Certificates were then allegedly arranged through associates in different districts for amounts ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 each.
Roshan Kumar, who runs Rudra Consultancy in Sector 18, Noida, was apprehended on September 1. Police alleged that he collected Aadhaar details, photographs and signatures of students seeking admission to graduation and B.Tech courses and shared the information with Lalit Kumar. He also allegedly facilitated the applications by providing OTPs received on students' registered mobile numbers.
Kuldeep, 28, a contractual employee working on the UDID portal at the CMO Office in Bareilly, was arrested on September 3. Police said his mobile phone contained chats and documents related to the preparation of disability certificates. A desktop computer allegedly used to prepare forged medical reports was also seized.
At Kuldeep's instance, Sher Singh Solanki and Dr Laxmi Kant Saxena, a member of the Bareilly disability board, were apprehended. Police said financial transactions between the accused were also recovered during the investigation.
Jaiprakash Shukla, a Senior Malaria Inspector posted at the CMO Office in Siddharth Nagar, was arrested on September 10 following technical analysis and examination of bank transactions. Police alleged that he misused his official position to facilitate the preparation and approval of disability certificates using Siddharth Nagar addresses in exchange for money.
Surendra Rastogi, whose bank account was allegedly used for related financial transactions, was subsequently apprehended on September 19.
On September 12, Adesh Singh was arrested from Sitapur. Police alleged that he was involved with Lalit Kumar in preparing forged disability certificates bearing addresses in Gorakhpur and Deoria. Nine disability certificates were recovered from his residence in Lucknow.
On September 18, Dhirender Kumar Pandey, a Junior Assistant posted at the CMO Office in Deoria, was also apprehended. Police alleged that he was involved in preparing forged disability certificates and handed them over to Chandan Singh Yadav for Rs 5,000 in cash per certificate. Police said Chandan was absconding when a search was conducted in Gorakhpur.
Further investigation is underway.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.